Demand for vaccine ebbs as COVID-19 loosens its grip on Central Texas, state

(KWTX) – The demand for vaccine is ebbing as COVID-19 continues to loosen its grip on Central Texas and the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services this week allocated 446,460 first doses of vaccine to 753 providers in 101 counties that requested it and has 500,000 additional doses that will be shipped to the DSHS pharmacy in Austin to be used to fill vaccine requests.

DSHS also ordered 639,400 second doses and another 480,000 first and second doses should be available to pharmacies, health centers and dialysis centers.

Just two of the six vaccination hubs in Central Texas are scheduled to receive vaccine shipments this week and just 1,200 doses are scheduled to be shipped to other providers in the region.

“While there are still many Texans willing to be vaccinated, that demand is shifting from large mass vaccination sites to smaller, more convenient sites where Texans routinely receive medical care,” DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said in a letter to providers across the state.

“In the following weeks, vaccine will continue to be available through weekly ordering, shipped directly to providers. DSHS will only place orders matching the amounts requested by providers, rather than drawing down all doses in the state allotment.”

Additionally, if you have any new strategies for reaching additional people,” Hellerstedt wrote, “please also let us know by Tuesday - including whether we can support you with vaccines, technical support, or even personnel.”

Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week and the Waco-McLennan County Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna.

No shipments are scheduled to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, the Bell County Public Health District, the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District or the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Just more than 1,200 doses are headed to other providers in the region.

The Department of State Health Services regional headquarters in Temple is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Albrecht’s Pharmacy in Clifton and Providence Family Health are each due to receive 100 doses of Moderna.

Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 63 in Lorena is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna and Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy in Waco will receive 200 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 300 doses of Moderna.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at the vaccination site operated by Curative at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Appointments are required and may be made online.

Additionally, the City of Copperas Cove has scheduled a vaccination clinic on Wednesday at the Copperas Cove ISD Education Center at 702 Sunny Ave. As many as 400 doses will be available. Appointments are required and may be made online.

The state allocated 1,400 doses of Moderna vaccine this week for Central Texas state prison units.

The William R. Boyd Unit in Teague and the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville are each due to receive 400 doses and the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville is due to receive 200 doses.

The Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville, the William P. Hobby Unit and Marlin Transfer facility in Marlin, and the San Saba Transfer Facility in San Saba are each due to receive 100 doses.

The McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart is also due to receive 100 doses of Moderna.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increased by 120 over the weekend to 78,127 and two additional deaths were reported in the region.

As many as 1,667 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to Department of State Health Services data Monday, the regional death toll was 1,644 including 416 Bell County residents, 13 fewer than the local count of 429; 33 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 76 Limestone County residents; 470 McLennan County residents, 16 more than the local count of 454; 48 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 47; 21 Mills County residents; 140 Navarro County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 150; 40 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Statewide, DSHS reported 1,223 additional confirmed cases Monday, 1,203 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,474,902.

At least 63,028 cases were active Monday, 2,747,846 residents have recovered, 63,028 were hospitalized and six more diagnosed with the virus have died, raising the state’s death toll to 49,309.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

At least 22 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate rose from 5.4% Thursday to 5.56% Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATION

Vaccination rates in Central Texas counties continue to trail the state rate.

About 11.2 million or 50% of Texans 16 and older have received one dose of vaccine and more than 8 million or 36% were fully vaccinated Monday.

In Central Texas, more than 259,000 or about 35% of residents 16 and older have received one dose of vaccine and almost 190,000 or 25% were fully vaccinated Monday.

In Bell County, more than 81,700 or 29.9% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and more than 56,600 or 20.1% were fully vaccinated Monday.

In McLennan County, almost 83,000 or 41.3% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and about 62,675 or 31% were fully vaccinated Monday.

Data Monday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 40.9% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 33.4% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 27.9% have received one dose and 17% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 35.7% have received one dose and 23.6% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 30.8% have received one dose and 20.9% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 44.4% have received one dose and 37.2% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 35.5% have received one dose and 28.4% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 35.7% have received one dose and 25.6% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 35% have received one dose and 28% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 30.7% have received one dose and 28% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 37.1% have received one dose and 30.2% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 38.3% have received one dose and 31.4% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 40.9% have received one dose and 32.6% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 38.1% have received one dose and 29.9% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 30.8% have received one dose and 21.1% are fully vaccinated.

All residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported 22,295 confirmed cases of the virus Monday, an increase of 90 since last Thursday.

At least 243 cases were active Monday and 21,623 residents have recovered.

Local data showed 429 deaths.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,311 total cases and 416 deaths, an increase of one.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed three active cases and a total of 369 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday showed no active cases and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 15 cases involving students and five cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,766 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 890 involving students and 876 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed five cases across five campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 59 additional cases Monday, 10 of them new, increasing the county’s total to 27,043.

At least 164 cases were active Monday, 26,425 residents have recovered, and 19 were hospitalized, two of them on ventilators.

Local data showed 454 deaths Monday.

State data showed 470.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 34 active cases Monday, 30 involved students, two involving staff members, one involving a faculty member and one involving a contractor. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,966 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 18 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Monday showed three active cases, and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed no active cases and 289 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed eight cases across four campuses, four of them at Midway High School.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed three active cases across two campuses Monday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases Monday across three campuses.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,967 confirmed cases Monday, an increase of 18 since last Friday, and 273 probable cases.

At least 7,036 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed five cases across two campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice two cases involving inmates and four involving employees Monday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 109 inmates were restricted and three were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; seven cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where five inmates were isolated; no active cases at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an inmate at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 99 inmates were restricted and one inmate was isolated, and one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 78 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,892 confirmed and 195 probable cases Monday.

State data showed at least 2,037 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 60 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,136 confirmed and 635 probable cases Monday.

At least 2,642 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 76 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,460 confirmed and 2,321 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, at least 5,523 patients have recovered.

State data showed 140 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,358 confirmed and 307 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,616 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,089 confirmed and 803 probable cases Monday. At least 1,782 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported two cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 714 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 737 patients have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Monday had 3,784 confirmed cases and 705 probable cases. At least 4,332 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed four cases across three campuses.

Lampasas County had 1,842 confirmed and 334 probable cases Monday. At least 2,105 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,271 confirmed and 356 probable cases Monday. At least 1,564 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,436 confirmed and 1,089 probable cases Monday. At least 2,513 patients have recovered and 48 have died. Four cases were active Monday. Three residents were hospitalized.

Mills County had 594 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 632 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,702 confirmed cases Monday and 419 probable cases. At least 2,036 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 528 confirmed cases Monday and 256 probable cases. At least 763 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

