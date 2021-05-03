Advertisement

Driver struck by shot fired from passing SUV taken to local hospital

Officers found the injured driver in the 4200 block of Frigate Drive.
Officers found the injured driver in the 4200 block of Frigate Drive.
By Eric Franklin
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Police were investigating Monday after a driver was struck by a shot fired by someone in a passing SUV Sunday night in Killeen.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

They found the injured driver in the 4200 block of Frigate Drive, just south of Live Oak Ridge Middle School.

Officers determined the victim, who was not identified, was driving on Elms Road when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire.

Frigate Drive is about seven blocks north of Elms Road.

The victim was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition.

