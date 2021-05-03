Advertisement

Local business survives and thrives during pandemic

The Darling Hair Beauty Supply Store opened a second location in Killeen last week.
By Hannah Hall
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A recent study found that an extra 200,000 businesses closed last year, but in Killeen, one small business was able to survive the pandemic, and even expand.

Jeffrey Carter opened the second location of Darling Beauty Supply Store near Walmart just a few days ago, about a year after opening his first location on Fort Hood.

Carter said he opened his location on post in March, just two weeks before the pandemic started. He said it was a surprise, just like for everyone else, and he took it one day at a time.

Carter said opening his first business was a challenge, and he had to get creative. Now with his second location, Carter is looking forward to serving even more of the community.

“We also have so many people that don’t come to the base or can’t, don’t have access that we basically wanted to come to the Killeen market,” Carter said. “You know, being Black owned, trying to make sure that we represent the community, and let them know that we’re here for the community.”

Carter said it was important to him to have his business in Killeen to be able to support all of the military members and their families.

Carter is a veteran, and he worked with the military for years, and that’s actually how he got into the beauty industry. When Carter was overseas in Bahrain, he saw there weren’t many options for service members there.

Carter opened a salon in Bahrain in 2016, which he still owns.

Back in Central Texas, Carter said he has received a lot of support from the community, and that helped his business grow. He said it’s exciting to now have two locations.

“I think it’s more about making a statement, even during a pandemic that if you basically have a good business plan, and you do your research, that you can still be successful even during a pandemic,” Carter said.

In addition to the two beauty supply stores in Killeen, Carter also operates a salon in Clear Creek Exchange on Fort Hood.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

