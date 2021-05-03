Advertisement

Longtime Central Texas shoeshine man appeared to be dead, but he wasn’t

Beloved Central Texas shoeshine man Robert Pearson.
Beloved Central Texas shoeshine man Robert Pearson.(Courtesy Photo)
By Gordon Collier
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Longtime Central Texas shoeshine man Robert Pearson, who was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his apartment, was taken to a Waco hospital after he started to move when mortuary workers arrived to pick up his body.

The manager of the apartment complex where Pearson lives called police to request a welfare check after Pearson failed to show up for work on Saturday.

McLennan County Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson pronounced Pearson dead of natural causes.

But when Waco Mortuary Services workers arrived to pick up Pearson’s body, Pearson started to move.

Pearson was hospitalized Monday.

Information about his condition wasn’t available.

Peterson did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Pearson fell on hard times last summer after the lobby of Extraco Banks in which he worked was closed because of COVID-19.

He’d been working at the bank since September 2019 when the City of Waco terminated his contract at Waco Regional Airport where he had been a fixture for 14 years.

The bank’s vice president, Sam Brown, who had invited Pearson to set up shop in the lobby, issued an appeal for shoes for Pearson to shine, offering to pick them up himself, and residents were quick to respond.

Pearson also shines shoes on weekends at the Magnolia Silos in downtown Waco.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Crowley, 4, is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas boy after weekend shooting
Man killed in early morning shooting at local nightclub
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
In addition to being a wife, mother, and businesswoman, Lashun Massey was also the reigning...
Medical examiner confirms body found in lake was missing Texas mother
File
Teenager wrecks stolen vehicle while attempting to elude local officers, police say

Latest News

A Tornado WATCH is in effect for the northwestern part of Central TX through 2 AM. Keep an eye...
Tornado WATCH until 11:00 p.m. Tonight
COVID-19 variant cases are on the rise in Texas. Here’s what you need to know.
File Photo: Homeless camp in Austin, Texas
Austin voters approve ban on public homeless encampments
Josh Upchurch, Shelby Martin and Hailee Roberts campaign for Proposition A at the corner of...
Lubbock votes to become the state’s largest “sanctuary city for the unborn”