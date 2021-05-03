Longtime Central Texas shoeshine man appeared to be dead, but he wasn’t

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Longtime Central Texas shoeshine man Robert Pearson, who was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his apartment, was taken to a Waco hospital after he started to move when mortuary workers arrived to pick up his body.

The manager of the apartment complex where Pearson lives called police to request a welfare check after Pearson failed to show up for work on Saturday.

McLennan County Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson pronounced Pearson dead of natural causes.

But when Waco Mortuary Services workers arrived to pick up Pearson’s body, Pearson started to move.

Pearson was hospitalized Monday.

Information about his condition wasn’t available.

Peterson did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Pearson fell on hard times last summer after the lobby of Extraco Banks in which he worked was closed because of COVID-19.

He’d been working at the bank since September 2019 when the City of Waco terminated his contract at Waco Regional Airport where he had been a fixture for 14 years.

The bank’s vice president, Sam Brown, who had invited Pearson to set up shop in the lobby, issued an appeal for shoes for Pearson to shine, offering to pick them up himself, and residents were quick to respond.

Pearson also shines shoes on weekends at the Magnolia Silos in downtown Waco.

