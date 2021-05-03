Advertisement

Police: 2 women, man dead in domestic shooting near Miami

By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Florida say three people died and a man was wounded in a shooting that led to a brief standoff at a home southwest of Miami.

Police were called to the neighborhood around 5 p.m. Sunday.

They say a man ran to a neighbor’s house, telling them he was shot by his son. Two children also escaped the home, getting out safely.

Officers tried to make contact with the shooter before hearing another gunshot.

A SWAT team then forced its way inside and found the bodies of two women and a man, believed to be the gunman.

The father was hospitalized in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in early morning shooting in Killeen
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
File
Suspect wrecks stolen vehicle while attempting to elude local police officers
Rogers ISD repealed its mask mandate on April 20. (File)
One Central Texas school district drops mask mandate
Central Texas voters elected city council and school board members, weighed in on proposed bond...
Central Texas voters decide city and school races, bond issue proposals, charter amendments

Latest News

Gray’s portfolio of television stations, including all announced transactions and less...
Gray to acquire Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group in $2.7B transaction
FILE - The Yahoo logo is displayed outside of offices in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Monday,...
Internet trailblazers Yahoo, AOL sold, again, for $5 billion
In this April 20, 2019, file photo, Puerto Rico's Félix Verdejo, right, punches Costa Rica's...
Puerto Rican boxer faces charges after lover found dead
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.