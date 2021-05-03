Advertisement

Sherman child predator fugitive caught in Nebraska

Jason Levi Miller
Jason Levi Miller(Grayson Co. District Attorney's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY, Neb. (KXII) - One of the Sherman Police Department’s Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives was arrested Monday morning in Valley, Nebraska by U.S. Marshals.

Grayson County Criminal District Attorney Brett Smith said Jason Levi Miller, 39, of Bonham, has outstanding warrants for four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

“Miller has been on the Top Ten Most Wanted list of the Sherman Police Department for several years,” Smith said.

Smith said Grayson County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigator Don Tran, who serves as a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service, has been working tirelessly to located Miller and was successful in that endeavor last week.

Miller will be transported to the Grayson County Jail shortly, Smith said.

