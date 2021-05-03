Advertisement

Texas man sentenced for crash that killed former city council member and her daughter

Jonathan Alger Moore, 38, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two murder counts.
By Associated Press
May. 3, 2021
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas man said by prosecutors to have a lengthy record of impaired driving has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a crash that killed a former Dallas City Council member and her daughter.

Jonathan Alger Moore, 38, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two murder counts.

A statement from prosecutors says Moore was under the influence of the sedative Ambien when his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic on Loop 12 in July 2019 and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Ex-council member Carolyn Davis and her 27-year-old daughter were killed in the other vehicle.

