Texas man sentenced for crash that killed former city council member and her daughter
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas man said by prosecutors to have a lengthy record of impaired driving has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a crash that killed a former Dallas City Council member and her daughter.
Jonathan Alger Moore, 38, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two murder counts.
A statement from prosecutors says Moore was under the influence of the sedative Ambien when his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic on Loop 12 in July 2019 and crashed head-on into another vehicle.
Ex-council member Carolyn Davis and her 27-year-old daughter were killed in the other vehicle.
