Tornado watch issued for parts of Central Texas

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KWTX) - A tornado watch has been issued for Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, McLennan and Mills Counties until 11:00 p.m. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes during the next few hours. Stay alert for any warnings that may be issued for your location.

To our west we are watching a difference in dew points (measure of moisture in the atmosphere) along a dry line. We have warm & muggy air in place ahead and drier air behind. These two things cannot mix and along the line from “wet air” to “dry air” we could see storms fire up that could be strong to severe.

Our main concerns will be large hail and damaging winds, but this also comes with a tornado potential. We are not expecting a tornado outbreak but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out & that is why the Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of Central Texas.

Gradually as we move later into the night we will shift more from severe weather potential to more non-severe showers and thunderstorms along a cold front that will be taking over by Tuesday morning.

