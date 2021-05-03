Advertisement

Video shows 6-year-old’s close call with shark at Oahu beach

By HNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 6-year-old girl had a close call with a shark in Oahu waters over the weekend ― and it was all captured on video.

Sheri Gouveia shot the video of her daughter, Anela Rezentes, while at Oahu’s Kalama Beach on Sunday. It’s a beach they frequent.

She told Hawaii News Now she was taking video of the girl playing around in the waves when all of a sudden, the girl started darting out of the water.

That’s when she learned that a shark came within inches of the girl before swimming away. The girl was not hurt.

Gouveia said her daughter was glad to have “angels to keep her safe.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Crowley, 4, is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas boy after weekend shooting
Man killed in early morning shooting at local nightclub
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
In addition to being a wife, mother, and businesswoman, Lashun Massey was also the reigning...
Medical examiner confirms body found in lake was missing Texas mother
File
Teenager wrecks stolen vehicle while attempting to elude local officers, police say

Latest News

A record number of people are traveling by car and plane as consumer confidence soars.
Americans get the travel bug again
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, speaks at Guilford Technical...
EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley arrives to the chamber ahead of President Joe Biden...
Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy
.
San Diego boat wreck kills 3, shows risks of ocean smuggling