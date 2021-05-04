Advertisement

Derek Chauvin’s attorney files motion for new trial

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Derek Chauvin’s attorney filed a motion on Tuesday for a new trial.

Attorney Eric Nelson says Chauvin should have a new trial in the “interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law.”

The motion also made allegations of jury misconduct, prosecutorial misconduct, witness intimidation and the impact of publicity.

Nelson also said the court “abused its discretion” in not granting a change of venue or sequestering the jury.

Last month, the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on three counts for the death of George Floyd.

There is no word on when the judge will respond to the motion for a new trial.

