Advertisement

FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia. The...
At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia. The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) - Authorities say at least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.

The FBI says the suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon” Monday evening.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Crowley, 4, is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas boy abducted after weekend shooting
In addition to being a wife, mother, and businesswoman, Lashun Massey was also the reigning...
Medical examiner confirms body found in lake was missing Texas mother
Man killed in early morning shooting at local nightclub
Beloved Central Texas shoeshine man Robert Pearson.
Longtime Central Texas shoeshine man dies
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student

Latest News

A Severe T-Storm WATCH is in effect until 3:00am for areas in yellow which is mainly the...
Severe T’Storm Watch until 3:00 AM
Nursing home vaccines
Local nursing home resident still searching for COVID vaccine
Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.
Kroger to start drone deliveries this spring
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week