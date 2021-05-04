Advertisement

Hewitt ranks among safest cities in Texas

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)(KWTX)
By Robyn Geske
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Hewitt is among the safest cities in Texas, according to a new study by a company named Safewise.

The McLennan County suburb jumped 30 spots on this year’s list, and is the highest ranking central Texas town.

Researchers said the low incidents of violent crime and a lower property crime rate are reasons for such a high ranking.

The company said it used data from the FBI, and from the Census to compile the yearly ranking.

Notable cities in our area and their rankings are below.

RankCityViolent crime (per 100,000)Property crime (per 100,000)
33.Hewitt0.99.3
58.Woodway1.810.1
91.Gatesville1.916.4
99.Harker Heights1.916.3
114.Belton1.919.0
134.Lampasas1.925.5
146.Temple2.822.2
161.Hillsboro2.030.9
164.Lacy Lakeview2.528.9
172.Copperas Cove3.921.1
232.Waco5.732.9
265.Bellmead9.259.2
*FROM SMARTWISE

No other city in our area made the top 50. For a complete look at the methodology and the remaining cities in Texas, click here.

