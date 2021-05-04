Advertisement

Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires

FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.(Ahn Young-joon | AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for problems that can cause engine fires.

In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made. That recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015.

Some are being recalled a second time.

Brake fluid can leak into a brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In addition to being a wife, mother, and businesswoman, Lashun Massey was also the reigning...
Medical examiner confirms body found in lake was missing Texas mother
Wyatt Crowley, 4, is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas boy abducted after weekend shooting
Robert Pearson fell on hard times last summer after the bank lobby in which he worked was...
Police to review policies after longtime local shoeshine man declared dead twice
WNBA head coach Nicki Collen has been named head coach of Baylor's Lady Bears.
Baylor hires new women’s basketball head coach
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student

Latest News

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs
Lashauna Gipson, center, receives the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered...
US to reallocate COVID shots to states with greater interest
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital...
Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 23 dead