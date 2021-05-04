Local nursing home resident still searching for COVID vaccine

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A resident of Lakeshore Village in Waco says he’s been there since March and hasn’t had his COVID-19 vaccine, despite asking for it for weeks.

Robert Hicks, 66, says he has pre-existing conditions that make him especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and had to go into a long term care facility for rehab after a surgery in March.

He says the facility had a vaccine clinic in February before he got there.

“I love all my people here but when you get up to the front office its like hitting a brick wall,” Hicks says.

We reached out to Lakeshore Village management but have not heard back.

A little more than half of Central Texans 80 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but efforts are still increasing to reach the most vulnerable in the remaining half.

“I really feel that with the abundance of vaccine right now you roll in the door you should be offered one, period,” Hicks said.

He says he’s reached out to the Governor and President Biden for help, and the Waco-McLennan County Health District.

The heath district says thought, it does not handle nursing home vaccines, the Department of State Health Services does.

“The goal was April 1 to have [nursing home residents] all vaccinated and they’re not and no one is checking on them,” Hicks said.

Hicks hopes his story inspires those with loved ones in long-term care facilities to call and make sure vaccinations are ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.