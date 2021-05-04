National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Central Texas

BLUM, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service Tuesday confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down Monday night in Hill County as a line of powerful storms pushed through.

The tornado, with 130 mph wind speeds, touched down at around 7:25 p.m. Monday northwest of Blum in the far northwestern part of the county, the weather service said.

A tornado warning was issued Monday night as the storm that produced the tornado pushed to the east.

Storm chasers and residents saw the tornado and some took video and photographs of it.

