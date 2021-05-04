Quiet and comfortably warm weather through Friday

After a few severe storms rolled through Central Texas Monday, we’re thankfully expecting a boatload of gorgeous weather for the next few days with no severe storms chances and comfortably warm weather! A few scattered showers or storms could potentially form and move through Milam, Robertson, Leon, Freestone, Limestone, or Falls County through about 11 AM. There’s a chance that a storm could produce some small hail as it moves through but the severe weather chances aren’t super high and there’s only and 20% chance of rain. Temperatures this morning will range from 60s to the low 70s but thanks to widespread clouds in the morning and only some mid-to-late afternoon sunshine, late day highs will only range from about 71° to 78°. We’re also expecting a drop in humidity too! Morning dew points, a measure of how humid the air is, will start out in the 60s and low 70s but will tumble into the 50s late today. Dew points will stay in the 50s for the remainder of the week which means the humidity won’t be noticeable at all!

It’ll turn a bit cool for this time of year as far as morning temperatures go Wednesday. We’ll kick off the day in the upper 40s and low 50s but sunshine should propel temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s. Low 80s return Thursday before mid-80s come back Friday and Saturday. We’ll see some changes to the weather Saturday as gusty south winds near 30 MPH pull humidity right back into the atmosphere. We’ll see a few clouds Saturday as a result and it’ll be noticeably more humid. We likely won’t see any rain, but there is going to be a 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Slightly better rain chances, near 20%, arrive on Mother’s Day. Also arriving on Mother’s Day is the heat as high temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. We’re expecting a cold front to move in early next week and bring us a 30% rain chance on Monday. Highs should fall from the mid-80s to the low 80s however there’s a good chance the front stalls out and could keep low-end rain chances around through the middle of next week.

