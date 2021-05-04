Rattlesnake bites child on foot on playground of local elementary school

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 10-year-old boy ended up in the emergency room Tuesday after a rattlesnake bit him on the foot while he was on the playground of High Point Elementary School in Temple.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded at around 2 p.m. Tuesday to the school at 1635 Starlight Dr.

The boy was taken to Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.

“The snake has been captured and is no longer a threat to the public,” she said.

Temple Fire & Rescue advises residents not to pick up snakes and to be cautious near high grass, trash and wood piles where snake may be.

“Back away from the area where the snake was located, and the snake will likely go away.”

“Leave snakes alone and they will leave you alone,” Arreguin said.

