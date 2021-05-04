Advertisement

Severe T’Storm Watch until 3:00 AM

Waco, Temple, Killeen all included in the watch
By Brady Taylor, Camille Hoxworth, Sean Bellafiore and Elliot Wilson
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Severe T-Storm WATCH is in effect until 3:00am for areas in yellow which is mainly the eastern portion of Central Texas, but does still include Waco, Temple, & Killeen. Main concerns: large hail and damaging winds.

A Severe T-Storm WATCH is in effect until 3:00am for areas in yellow which is mainly the eastern portion of Central Texas, but does still include Waco, Temple, & Killeen. Main concerns: large hail and damaging winds(KWTX)

Our main concerns has now shifted to be large hail and damaging winds, as a line of storms pushes through Central Texas. We then turn our focus to a cold front that will continue to keep scattered chance for coverage of showers and storms early Tuesday morning, however, it’s not a long chance for rain heading into Tuesday. Drier weather will return by Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will also be noticeably cooler. We’re expecting any rainfall totals to stay generally under a half-inch.

Our free KWTX Weather App is a great tool for getting weather information during overnight storm systems. We have local radar, updated video forecasts, and severe weather alerts all on the app.

download the KWTX Weather App for Free for the latest weather info along with watches/warnings issued(KWTX)

