Severe T’Storm Watch until 3:00 AM

A Severe T-Storm WATCH is in effect until 3:00am for areas in yellow which is mainly the eastern portion of Central Texas, but does still include Waco, Temple, & Killeen. Main concerns: large hail and damaging winds.

Our main concerns has now shifted to be large hail and damaging winds, as a line of storms pushes through Central Texas. We then turn our focus to a cold front that will continue to keep scattered chance for coverage of showers and storms early Tuesday morning, however, it’s not a long chance for rain heading into Tuesday. Drier weather will return by Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will also be noticeably cooler. We’re expecting any rainfall totals to stay generally under a half-inch.

