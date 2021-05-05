After an extraordinary year, local middle school athletes honor teachers who made a difference

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some local middle school athletes are honoring teachers in a special way during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Middle school soccer players and managers across the Waco ISD were asked to nominate one educator who had made a huge difference in their lives.

Those teachers were then invited to home soccer games this week where they were honored on the field before the game and presented with a T-shirt, a thank you card and goody bags.

Tennyson Middle School soccer coach Sarena Holt came up with the idea and said showing appreciation to teachers this year is more important than ever before.

“We decided to appreciate all the teachers we could think of for all their hard work this year during covid,” Holt said.

“It’s been a really challenging year, but we wanted to give the teachers something back to appreciate them for all their hard work this year.”

Student Jackie Trevnio honored her favorite teacher on the field.

She said good teachers make a huge impact.

“They spend time on us, and they give us everything we need,” Trevino said.

“They teach us. We have some really cool teachers at Tennyson.”

Leilani Salas-Ramos chose English teacher Julie Ingham. (Courtesy photo)

Julie Ingham is one of those cool teachers at Tennyson.

She’s in her eighth year as an English teacher.

Student Leilani Salas-Ramos chose Ingham as the teacher who impacted her the most.

“Having a student choose to recognize you is such an honor,” Ingham said.

“Of course, it is wonderful to feel appreciated by a student but knowing that you have connected with a student on a personal level and watching that student grow into an intelligent, responsible individual is the biggest honor of all.”

