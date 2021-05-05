As COVID-19’s impact on Central Texas wanes, vaccination rates remain low

(KWTX) – Health officials in Central Texas are reporting fewer new cases of COVID-19, fewer hospitalizations, and fewer deaths, but there are concerns about the region’s comparatively low vaccination rates, which are running well behind the state.

Just more than 35% of residents 16 and older in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose of vaccine, compared to more than 50% statewide and about 26% of residents 16 and older in Central Texas are fully vaccinated, compared with more than 36% statewide.

Hamilton County, where 44.5% of eligible residents have received one dose and 37.5% are fully vaccinated, has the best vaccination rates in the region.

Bell County, where 30.3% of eligible residents have received one dose and 21.4% are fully vaccinated, has the worst.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data Wednesday showed 56.7% of Americans 18 and older have received one dose and 41.3% are fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden has set a new goal of delivering at least one dose to 70% of adults in the U.S. by July 4.

COUNTY FULLY VACCINATED % FULLY VACCINATED FULLY VACCINATED IN PAST WEEK Bell 58380 0.21387 6838 Bosque 5147 0.338085 309 Coryell 10491 0.173612 971 Falls 3383 0.2408 173 Freestone 3335 0.210969 136 Hamilton 2560 0.374707 56 Hill 8381 0.28704 334 Lampasas 4583 0.263906 391 Leon 3995 0.286462 199 Limestone 4585 0.242965 192 McLennan 63524 0.316385 4772 Milam 6002 0.30484 377 Mills 1280 0.319521 42 Navarro 12566 0.327581 686 Robertson 4079 0.302731 224 San Saba 1063 0.2126 65 Central Texas 193354 0.259187 15765

Although the number of new cases and additional deaths reported daily have declined, health experts are concerned that COVID-19 variants could spread, triggering waves of infection.

Variants of the virus are a “wild card” that could set back progress, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, 18 cases of the B.1.1.7 British variant and one case of the B.1.427 California variant have been reported.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties, 13 cases of the British variant and one case of the B.1.429 California variant have been reported.

The number of confirmed cases in Central Texas rose by less than three dozen to 78,282 Wednesday and no additional deaths were reported, according to Department of State Health Services data.

Research the federal government released Wednesday projects the COVID-19 toll in the U.S. will wane dramatically by the end of July, but health experts warned of a substantial increase in hospitalizations and deaths if those who aren’t vaccinated don’t continue to follow such protocols as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The virus has claimed as many as 1,670 lives in Central Texas, but according to Department of State Health Services data Wednesday, the regional death toll was 1,647 including 417 Bell County residents, 13 fewer than the local count of 430; 33 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 76 Limestone County residents; 470 McLennan County residents, 16 more than the local count of 454; 48 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 47; 21 Mills County residents; 140 Navarro County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 150; 41 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

In Trauma Service Area L, at least 35 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

At least 20 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Trauma Service Area M, accounting for about 6% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate was 4.86% Wednesday, up slightly from Tuesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATION

Vaccines are much easier to find now than during the first frantic and often frustrating months of the rollout during the winter months.

Some providers are now accepting walk-ins.

The White House COVID-19 response team rolled out a new vaccination initiative Tuesday.

Text a zip code to GetVax (438829), or in Spanish to Vacuna (822862), and the response will list three nearby locations with vaccines in stock.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at the vaccination site operated by Curative at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Appointments are required and may be made online.

The Waco-McLennan County Health will offer Moderna vaccinations starting Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday in May at the Waco Convention Center. The clinic is open to residents 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments may be made online, or by calling (254) 750-1890. The Moderna vaccine will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays through May at the Convention Center. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Walgreens pharmacies in Central Texas are now offering same day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older. Appointments may be made online or by calling a Walgreens phone scheduler at 1-800-Walgreens.

The City of Nolanville will host a free no-appointment-needed Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. throughout May.

Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco was due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week and the Waco-McLennan County Health District was due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna.

No shipments were scheduled to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, the Bell County Public Health District, the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District or the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Just more than 1,200 doses are headed to other providers in the region.

All residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported 22,330 total cases Wednesday, an increase of 10.

At least 235 cases were active Wednesday and 21,665 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 430 lives in the county, according to local data.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,426 total cases Wednesday, an increase of 25, and 417 deaths.

Killeen Utility Collections will resume disconnections on May 15 for delinquent water accounts.

Customers whose payments aren’t up to date must go to the Utility Collections Office at 210 West Avenue C by May 14 to make full payment or set up a payment plan.

Payments may be made in person, by phone at (254) 220-4183, by mail and online.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed three active cases and a total of 369 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday showed no active cases and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 13 cases involving students and five cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,773 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, including 895 involving students and 878 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Wednesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed five cases across four campuses.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District had not updated its dashboard Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, the health district reported 27,072 total cases.

At least 26,439 residents have recovered and 20 were hospitalized, three on ventilators.

Local data showed 454 deaths.

State data showed 470 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard wasn’t updated Wednesday evening and still showed 34 active cases Wednesday, 30 involved students, two involving staff members, one involving a faculty member and one involving a contractor. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,973 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 13 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Wednesday showed two active cases, and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed no active cases and 289 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed six cases across four campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed two active cases across two campuses Wednesday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases Wednesday across three campuses.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,969 confirmed cases and 273 probable cases Wednesday.

At least 7,062 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed five cases across two campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases across three campuses Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 65 inmates were restricted and one was isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; seven cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where five inmates were isolated; no active cases at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an inmate at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 98 inmates were restricted and one inmate was isolated, and two cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 48 inmates were restricted and three were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,890 confirmed and 195 probable cases Wednesday.

State data showed at least 2,041 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,139 confirmed and 635 probable cases Wednesday.

At least 2,651 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 76 residents, state data showed.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,461 confirmed and 2,327 probable cases Wednesday.

Of the total, at least 5,583 patients have recovered.

State data showed 140 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,359 confirmed and 307 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Of the total, 1,619 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,090 confirmed and 804 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,793 patients have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 67 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

Hamilton County had 713 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 740 patients have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Wednesday had 3,784 confirmed cases and 705 probable cases. At least 4,337 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Wednesday showed two cases across two campuses.

Lampasas County had 1,843 confirmed and 335 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,115 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,272 confirmed and 357 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,568 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,440 confirmed and 1,089 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,518 patients have recovered and 48 have died. Eight cases were active Wednesday. Five residents were hospitalized. Jurors gathered Monday for the county’s first felony trial since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago. The defendant, Ursula Schlemmer, decided to plead guilty to illegally dumping more than 1,000 pounds of waste and litter and was placed on deferred adjudication probation. She must also pay cleanup costs.

Mills County had 594 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 632 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,703 confirmed cases Wednesday and 419 probable cases. At least 2,042 patients have recovered and 41 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 527 confirmed cases Wednesday and 256 probable cases. At least 763 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.