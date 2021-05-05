Be Remarkable: Stewardship of hotel General Manager helps hundreds make it through the storm

TEMPLE, Texas -- This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple, where the stewardship of a hotel’s General Manager helped hundreds of people literally make it through the storm.

“She’s just the best.”, Frances Fischer, Nominator

When Francis Fischer nominated Doreen Burlew for the Daniel Stark and KWTX Be Remarkable Award, she focused on Doreen’s incredible work ethic and her key role supporting local animal rescue.

“She runs the hotel – she’s the general manager at the Hampton Inn- but she also runs the dog rescue and we rescued over 100 dogs last year.”

100 hundred dogs saved for Journey Home Rescue and about 60 hours a week worked, and that just when things are going according to plan.

The nomination also noted the leadership Doreen showed during February’s winter freeze when the power went out for days with the Temple Hampton Inn Completely Booked

“I just feel blessed that we made it through the storm. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team – that was a real test for us to pull through with no power for four days”, Dorene Burlew

Doreen was quick to assign credit to her staff and friends – who supported the hotel guests in need of food and blankets when the power was out.

Those are people in the community who followed Doreen’s leadership and guidance, getting involved in remarkable behavior – and that’s literally what Be Remarkable is all about.

“Oh my gosh – I feel so blessed and I’m surrounded by remarkable people – so…”

It’s no surprise a big crowd came out to celebrate this fearless leader when Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark showed up to award her $500 dollars for her exceptional effort.

And of course – the money won’t go to her - but to a very good cause

“This will go to Journey Home Rescue and Pearl’s Place – to help spay and neuter pets in our community”

If you know a remarkable person like Doreen, nominate them at https://www.kwtx.com/community/beremarkable/