Beautiful Weather to Finish the Work Week

Maybe some rain chances back this weekend?
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve made it to the second half of this week and the weather is looking fantastic! We can expect low humidity giving us comfortable warmth and lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows over the next few nights will be in the 50s, so you might need a light jacket to start the next few days but that’s about it.

We’ve got some weather changes coming our way for Mother’s Day weekend - not huge changes -but you’ll want to know about them if you’re making plans. Friday our winds return to a more southerly direction and humidity starts to creep back in. Winds pick up even more for Saturday and it will be a windy day with south winds 20-30mph. Another breezy day for Sunday is expected as well. We have a few more clouds around on Saturday but overall the weather looks nice. There may be a stray shower or two, mainly east of I-35, in the afternoon, but most should stay dry. Sunday we have a cold front on approach and we could see a few showers and storms. It’s not a washout, but something to watch carefully for the Mother’s Day afternoon. One thing remains though and that’s our warm weather... if fact, it gets even warmer with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

For next week, models are picking up on a more wet weather pattern to the start of next week. It will all depend on if that cold front stalls out and keeps rain chances around. May is historically one of our wettest months of the year, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on the possible rain chances next week.

