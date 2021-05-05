Central Texas man arrested in child porn investigation indicted on 5 counts

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dustin Lane West, 26, who was arrested in February by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit has been indicted on three counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

The indictments, filed on April 29, were released Wednesday.

West was arrested on Feb. 5 by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit after an investigation that started with a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline report involving the upload of images of child pornography.

“Investigators discovered clothing from the child at West’s residence. Investigators also seized additional devices for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a press release at the time of the arrest.

West remains in the Coryell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $377,500.

A Coryell County grand jury handed up indictments in two other child pornography cases, as well.

Richard Logan Kusiak, 19, of Copperas Cove was named in four indictments charging possession of child pornography and Leland Chase Bright, 26, was named in a two-count indictment charging possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Neither Kusiak nor Bright was listed on the jail’s online roster Wednesday.

