Central Texas man snared in online teen sex sting faces list of charges

A Central Texas man who was snared in an online teen sex sting was jailed Wednesday, facing a...
A Central Texas man who was snared in an online teen sex sting was jailed Wednesday, facing a list of charges. (File)(Pexels.com)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Copperas Cove man who was snared in an online sex sting in which a Woodway police investigator posed as a 16-year-old girl was jailed Wednesday, facing a list of charges.

Justin Seeger, 45, was in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday morning facing an online solicitation of a minor charge as well as charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Officers arrested Seeger Tuesday as he arrived at an undisclosed location Woodway to meet up with who he thought was a 16-year-old girl, police said in a press release.

Officers recovered a handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana and LSD during the arrest.

The investigation that led to the arrest started on Feb. 24 when a social media account depicting a teenage girl was messaged.

The man who messaged the account was told he was speaking with a 16-year-old girl, police said, and “he soon turned the conversation sexual,” sending “lewd images and videos of himself” and claiming to be in Alabama, although he had ties to Fort Hood, police said.

