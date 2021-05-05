COVID-19: Central Texas is nowhere near herd immunity as pace of vaccination slows

(KWTX) – Health experts are beginning to concede that herd immunity may be unachievable here and around the U.S. unless substantially more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“What that means for us is that there is a higher probability of more new variants emerging that could be problematic. There is also a higher probability of further outbreaks,” Bell County Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Tuesday.

“Those who are generally concerned about COVID-19 infection will need to take extra care to include social distancing, masking, and strict adherence to hand hygiene,” she said.

“We may see COVID-19 infections in the community coming in waves.”

“I expect that those who have not been vaccinated will be discouraged from participating in large gatherings,” she said.

“I do expect that CDC mask recommendations to stick around for some time.”

About 70% of the population must be fully vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

But percentage of fully vaccinated residents 80 and older remains below 60% in all 16 of the Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, and the percentage of fully vaccinated residents 65 to 79 is below 60% in all but two of the 16 counties.

According to Department of State Health Services data, 63.6% of Hamilton County residents from 65 to 79 and 62.1% of McLennan County residents 65 to 79 are fully vaccinated.

Just more than 53% of residents 80 and older in the 16 counties are fully vaccinated; about 56% of residents 65 to 79 are fully vaccinated; 34% of residents 50 to 64 are fully vaccinated, and only 13% of residents 16 to 49 fully vaccinated.

Vaccine supplies are plentiful.

But the demand for the vaccine is flagging.

“It was very surprising,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said.

“It went from one day having people driving to Bell County from Abilene to, in a few days, talking to people who weren’t really interested in driving across town,” he said.

County health officials are trying to come up with strategies to get the unvaccinated vaccinated.

“We have about 20 trained ambassadors right now that can answer commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine,” Waco-McLennan County Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said.

“We want to try to work with local barbers and hair stylists so they understand how safe this vaccine is so they can pass it on,” she said.

VACCINATION

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at the vaccination site operated by Curative at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Appointments are required and may be made online.

The Waco-McLennan County Health will offer Moderna vaccinations starting Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday in May at the Waco Convention Center. The clinic is open to residents 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments may be made online, or by calling (254) 750-1890. The Moderna vaccine will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays through May at the Convention Center. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Additionally, the City of Copperas Cove has scheduled a vaccination clinic on Wednesday at the Copperas Cove ISD Education Center at 702 Sunny Ave. As many as 400 doses will be available. Appointments are required and may be made online.

Walgreens pharmacies in Central Texas are now offering same day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older. Appointments may be made online or by calling a Walgreens phone scheduler at 1-800-Walgreens.

The City of Nolanville hosts a free no-appointment-needed Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. The city intends to make vaccinations available at the same time and place throughout May.

Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week and the Waco-McLennan County Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna.

No shipments are scheduled to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, the Bell County Public Health District, the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District or the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Just more than 1,200 doses are headed to other providers in the region.

The Department of State Health Services regional headquarters in Temple is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Albrecht’s Pharmacy in Clifton and Providence Family Health are each due to receive 100 doses of Moderna.

Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 63 in Lorena is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna and Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy in Waco will receive 200 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 300 doses of Moderna.

The state allocated 1,400 doses of Moderna vaccine this week for Central Texas state prison units.

The William R. Boyd Unit in Teague and the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville are each due to receive 400 doses and the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville is due to receive 200 doses.

The Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville, the William P. Hobby Unit and Marlin Transfer facility in Marlin, and the San Saba Transfer Facility in San Saba are each due to receive 100 doses.

The McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart is also due to receive 100 doses of Moderna.

Half of Texans 16 and older have received one dose of vaccine and more than 36% or about 8.1 million are fully vaccinated, but in Central Texas, fewer than 35% of eligible residents have received one dose and fewer than 26% are fully vaccinated.

More than 82,000 or about 30.1% of Bell County residents 16 and older have received one dose, about 4,800 more than at this time a week ago, and almost 56,600, or about 21.1%, are fully vaccinated, about 6,575 more than a week ago.

More than 83,200 or about 41.4% of McLennan County residents 16 and older have received one dose, about 3,900 more than at this time a week ago, and more than 63,000, or about 31.4% are fully vaccinated, an increase of more than 5,100 from a week ago.

Data Tuesday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 40.9% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 33.7% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 28.1% have received one dose and 17.1% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 35.7% have received one dose and 24% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 30.8% have received one dose and 21% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 44.4% have received one dose and 37.3% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 35.5% have received one dose and 28.5% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 35.7% have received one dose and 25.8% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 35% have received one dose and 28.1% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 30.9% have received one dose and 24.2% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 37.2% have received one dose and 30.2% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 38.3% have received one dose and 31.9% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 40.9% have received one dose and 32.7% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 38.2% have received one dose and 30% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 30.8% have received one dose and 21.2% are fully vaccinated.

All residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

NEW CASES, ADDITIONAL DEATHS

Another 121 confirmed cases of the virus were reported Tuesday in Central Texas, increasing the regional total to 78,248, and three more area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

The virus has claimed as many as 1,670 lives in Central Texas, but according to Department of State Health Services data Tuesday, the regional death toll was 1,647 including 417 Bell County residents, 13 fewer than the local count of 430; 33 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 76 Limestone County residents; 470 McLennan County residents, 16 more than the local count of 454; 48 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 47; 21 Mills County residents; 140 Navarro County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 150; 41 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Statewide, DSHS reported 3,339 additional confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 3,217 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,478,241.

At least 62,517 cases were active Tuesday statewide, 2,752,630 residents have recovered, 53 more have died, raising the Texas death toll to 49,362, and 2,603 were hospitalized, 45 more than on Monday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 35 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

At least 20 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 6% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate was 4.62% Tuesday, about the same as on Monday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported 22,320 total cases Tuesday, an increase of 25, and the county’s 430th death, a Killeen man in his 70s.

At least 249 cases were active Tuesday and 21,641 residents have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,401 total cases, an increase of 90, and 417 deaths, an increase of one.

Killeen Utility Collections will resume disconnections on May 15 for delinquent water accounts May 15.

Customers whose payments aren’t up to date must go to the Utility Collections Office at 210 West Avenue C by May 14 to make full payment or set up a payment plan.

Payments may be made in person, by phone at (254) 220-4183, by mail and online.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed three active cases and a total of 369 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday showed no active cases and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 17 cases involving students and six cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,771 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, including 894 involving students and 877 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed five cases across four campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 29 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 27,072.

At least 164 cases were active Tuesday, 26,439 residents have recovered, and 20 were hospitalized, three of them on ventilators.

The health district is reporting 454 deaths from the virus.

State data showed 470.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 34 active cases Tuesday, 30 involved students, two involving staff members, one involving a faculty member and one involving a contractor. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,973 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 13 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Tuesday showed two active cases, and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases and 289 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed nine cases across five campuses, four of them at Midway High School.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed two active cases across two campuses Tuesday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases Tuesday across three campuses.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,959 confirmed cases and 273 probable cases Tuesday.

At least 7,039residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed five cases across two campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 109 inmates were restricted and two were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; seven cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where five inmates were isolated; no active cases at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an inmate at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 98 inmates were restricted and one inmate was isolated, and one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where one inmate was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,892 confirmed and 195 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed at least 2,041 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,139 confirmed and 635 probable cases Tuesday.

At least 2,646 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 76 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,460 confirmed and 2,321 probable cases Tuesday.

Of the total, at least 5,523 patients have recovered.

State data showed 140 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,359 confirmed and 307 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,619 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,092 confirmed and 803 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,792 patients have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported two cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 67 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

Hamilton County had 713 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 737 patients have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Tuesday had 3,784 confirmed cases and 705 probable cases. At least 4,333 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Tuesday showed one case.

Lampasas County had 1,842 confirmed and 334 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,108 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,271 confirmed and 356 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,566 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,438 confirmed and 1,089 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,519 patients have recovered and 48 have died. Seven cases were active Tuesday. Five residents were hospitalized. Jurors gathered Monday for the county’s first felony trial since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago. The defendant, Ursula Schlemmer, decided to plead guilty to illegally dumping more than 1,000 pounds of waste and litter and was placed on deferred adjudication probation. She must also pay cleanup costs.

Mills County had 594 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 632 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,703 confirmed cases Tuesday and 419 probable cases. At least 2,041 patients have recovered and 41 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 529 confirmed cases Tuesday and 256 probable cases. At least 763 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

