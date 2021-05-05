Advertisement

Customers startled to see big snake in local parking lot

“Where did it come from!?” asked a customer as she used her cell phone to video the snake.(Video provided to KBTX from Mercedes Hollie Searcy.)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Customers in the parking lot of a College Station shopping center were startled Wednesday when they found a snake slithering near several vehicles outside a pet store.

It’s unclear where the snake came from but witnesses said it made its way onto a vehicle before the driver left the parking lot along Texas Avenue.

Mercedes Hollie Searcy took a short video on her cell phone of the snake and told us the driver of the vehicle was aware of the snake on his car.

“The owner [of the car] drove off thinking the snake would fall off but it didn’t. He kept stopping on the brakes fast. Not sure where the driver went after that,” said Searcy.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

