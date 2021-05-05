Waco: Dunkin’ offers healthcare workers a free coffee on National Nurses Day Thursday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Thursday, in honor of National Nurses Day Dunkin’ will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee – no purchase necessary – to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ in Waco is located at 1200 N Valley Mills Drive next to Burger King.

There is also a Dunkin’ in Hewitt located at 1701 Hewitt Drive near Midway Middle School.

