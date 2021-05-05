Advertisement

Waco: Dunkin’ offers healthcare workers a free coffee on National Nurses Day Thursday

On National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all healthcare workers.(Source: Dunkin')
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Thursday, in honor of National Nurses Day Dunkin’ will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee – no purchase necessary – to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ in Waco is located at 1200 N Valley Mills Drive next to Burger King.

There is also a Dunkin’ in Hewitt located at 1701 Hewitt Drive near Midway Middle School.

