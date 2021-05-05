Fort Hood authorities clear motor pool, but report of active shooter was false

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood authorities cleared a motor pool Wednesday morning after receiving what they later determined was a false report of an active shooter.

“Out of abundance of caution, after receiving a credible report, Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services cleared a motor pool here of soldiers and civilians. It was later proved to be a false report,” Fort Hood Director of Public Affairs said in brief statement.

“There was never an active shooter incident on Fort Hood and there is no danger to the public.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.