Fort Hood authorities clear motor pool, but report of active shooter was false

Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood authorities cleared a motor pool Wednesday morning after receiving what they later determined was a false report of an active shooter.

“Out of abundance of caution, after receiving a credible report, Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services cleared a motor pool here of soldiers and civilians. It was later proved to be a false report,” Fort Hood Director of Public Affairs said in brief statement.

“There was never an active shooter incident on Fort Hood and there is no danger to the public.”

