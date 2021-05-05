Advertisement

‘He asked if he could pray over me’ and I knew ‘this was the right place,’ Nicki Collen says about Scott Drew

New Lady Bears coach signed contract on departed sister’s birthday: ‘It was a sign’
Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades and Baylor University President Linda Livingstone introduce new women's head basketball coach Nicki Collen.(Pool feed image)
By Joe Villasana
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nicki Collen, the former WNBA coach hired to succeed the legendary Kim Mulkey at Baylor University, revealed during an emotional news conference Wednesday that she signed her contract on the day of her departed sister’s birthday and knew “it was a sign.”

Collen held back tears as she remembered her sister, who died after a brief battle with cancer seven years ago. “We’re always looking for signs. It was a sign that I signed pen to paper on my sister’s birthday.”

Collen also spoke about a phone conversation with Baylor University Athletics Director Mack Rhoades the night before she signed the contract. Rhoades asked Collen if she wanted to speak with Baylor Head Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Drew.

“I said, ‘yeah I want to talk to Scott Drew. He just won a national championship. Damn it, I want to talk to Scott Drew,’ and (Drew) talked, Baylor’s ultimate salesman, and at the end of the conversation, he asked if he could pray over me and it was at that moment that I knew this is the right place for me, it’s the right place for my family,” Collen said.

“I have always been very spiritual,” the Lady Bears head coach said, sharing her experience as her sister’s spiritual adviser during her loved one’s battle with cancer.

Collen thanked former head coach Kim Mulkey for her work with the program. “Obviously, Baylor is synonymous with Kim Mulkey. These (championship) banners show that,” Collen said.

“To my current players ... I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to coach you. I have watched you from afar and you will always be the priority. If there is one thing I learned in the WNBA, is it’s a player first league. It’s about the players, it’s about the former players. It’s about the future players,” Collen said.

“I promise you will love how we play. I promise I’ll carry the transition well. We’re going to play the right way and you will have fun watching us play,” she said, “I live the game. I love the game and I care about the people.”

When discussing the process to search for a new coach, Rhoades told those attending Wednesday’s news conference about the book “Two Chairs,” written by his “dear friend,” Bob Oden.

“The concept of the book is that you wake up every morning and there are two chairs, one for you and another for Jesus. You start every day with a conversation with Jesus,” Rhoades said.

“I really believe that throughout this search, we had seven chairs, five for the search committee, one for the candidate and one for Jesus and I’m thankful to him for the way he led us through this search.”

Baylor University President Linda Livingstone said she was “deeply impressed” by Collen’s basketball knowledge and experience.

“Even beyond that, her character, her integrity, her deep commitment to the care and well being and development of her players, far beyond what happens to them on the basketball court, meant so much,” Livingstone said.

“Even more importantly that that, her deep faith commitment, her commitment to being at a place like Baylor, where we take our Christian commitment and our Christian values so seriously, it was very clear she was absolutely the right person to step in and take an elite program to the next level while also developing our players into outstanding young women,” the university president said.

Mulkey, who won three national championships with Baylor, announced her departure for Louisiana State University last month.

#LIVE - Baylor University is introducing its new head women's basketball coach.

Posted by KWTX News 10 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

