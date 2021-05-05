Advertisement

Naked woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase

By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A naked woman in a stolen truck led police on a wild chase.

Arkansas State Police tried to pull over 48-year-old Deidra Lewis on March 25 after the truck she was driving was reported stolen.

Police pursued her for about 10 miles down Interstate 40 before a tire-puncturing spike strip forced her to pull over.

When she got out of the car, she took off her clothes. An officer then tackled her.

As of Tuesday, Lewis was still in jail.

She faces charges of aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and fleeing.

Lewis is set to appear in court on May 13.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local elementary school student ended up in the emergency room Tuesday after a rattlesnake...
Rattlesnake bites child on foot on playground of local elementary school
Robert Pearson fell on hard times last summer after the bank lobby in which he worked was...
Police to review policies after longtime local shoeshine man declared dead twice
The tornado touched down at around 7:25 p.m. Monday in the far northwestern corner of Hill...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Central Texas
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
File Photo: UT Austin's Longhorn Band
Tensions boil at UT over ‘The Eyes of Texas,’ where students are refusing to work and a man with a gun crashes virtual event

Latest News

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
Local students thank teachers for hard work during challenging year
Local middle school athletes honor teachers who made a difference
This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the...
South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
Health officials in Central Texas are reporting fewer new cases of COVID-19, fewer...
As COVID-19’s impact on Central Texas wanes, vaccination rates remain low