Advertisement

Peloton recalls treadmills after a child dies

This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.(Peloton via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton is recalling its treadmills after one child died and 29 other children suffered from cuts, broken bones and other injuries from being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday that Peloton received 72 reports of adults, kids, pets or other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the treadmill.

The recall comes after the safety commission warned last month that people with children or pets to immediately stop using Peloton treadmills and posted a video on YouTube of a child being pulled under the treadmill.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced the treadmill about three years ago and now calls it the Tread+. It costs more than $4,200.

Those who own the treadmill can get a full refund from Peloton by Nov. 6, 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local elementary school student ended up in the emergency room Tuesday after a rattlesnake...
Rattlesnake bites child on foot on playground of local elementary school
Robert Pearson fell on hard times last summer after the bank lobby in which he worked was...
Police to review policies after longtime local shoeshine man declared dead twice
The tornado touched down at around 7:25 p.m. Monday in the far northwestern corner of Hill...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Central Texas
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Powerful winds from a possible tornado flipped several 18-wheelers on Interstate 35, sending...
At least 8 injured when storm flips 18-wheelers on I-35, damages structures

Latest News

Fort Hood authorities cleared a motor pool on post Wednesday morning after receiving what they...
Fort Hood authorities clear motor pool, but report of active shooter was false
A pregnant woman holds her stomach.
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7
A Central Texas man who was snared in an online teen sex sting was jailed Wednesday, facing a...
Central Texas man snared in online teen sex sting faces list of charges
Lumber prices have added about $36,000 to the average price of a new home.
Lumber shortage sends home prices soaring