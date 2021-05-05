Advertisement

Rewards of as much as $3,000 offered for information leading to capture of 2 fugitive Texas sex offenders

Marcus Lee Torres (left) and Henry Anthony Taylor (right).
Marcus Lee Torres (left) and Henry Anthony Taylor (right).(DPS)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of Public Safety offered rewards of as much as $3,000 Wednesday for information leading to the capture of two fugitive sex offenders who have been added to the state’s 10 Most Wanted List.

Marcus Lee Torres, 39, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a parole violation.

He’s been sought since January 2020 when he violated the terms of his parole by failing to meet with his parole officer in Amarillo.

He was sentenced in 1998 to 30 years in prison after his conviction in Nolan County on two counts of aggravated sexual assault after two boys, ages 7 and 9, were sexually assaulted.

Henry Anthony Taylor, 52, who, the DPS said, is a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

He’s been sought since April 2020 when he left his last address in San Antonio.

He was convicted in 1993 of rape in Indiana in an incident involving a 17-year-old girl.

In 2012 he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault in the sexual assault of a 54-year-old woman.

He was sentenced to two concurrent eight-year prison sentences.

Torres is 5-foot-7, weighs about 175 pounds and has tattoos on his head, face, neck, left shoulder, back, chest, abdomen, arms, hands and legs.

Taylor is 5-foot-11, weighs about 150 pounds and has tattoos on his chest and upper right arm, and scars on his right forearm, right knee and left leg.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tips must either be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS, through the DPS website, or by clicking the Submit A Tip link in the “About” section of the 10 Most Wanted Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local elementary school student ended up in the emergency room Tuesday after a rattlesnake...
Rattlesnake bites child on foot on playground of local elementary school
Robert Pearson fell on hard times last summer after the bank lobby in which he worked was...
Police to review policies after longtime local shoeshine man declared dead twice
The tornado touched down at around 7:25 p.m. Monday in the far northwestern corner of Hill...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Central Texas
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
File Photo: UT Austin's Longhorn Band
Tensions boil at UT over ‘The Eyes of Texas,’ where students are refusing to work and a man with a gun crashes virtual event

Latest News

Justin Seeger, 45, was in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday morning.
Central Texas man snared in online teen sex sting faces list of charges
The victim died at the scene of the shooting early Sunday morning. (File)
Victim of early-morning shooting at local nightclub identified
A shooting in the parking lot of a Lubbock mall left a teenager dead.
Teenager dies after shooting in Texas mall parking lot
Three of the four people who died in a small plane crash in Mississippi were Texas residents.
Three Texas residents die in small plane crash