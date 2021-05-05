Rewards of as much as $3,000 offered for information leading to capture of 2 fugitive Texas sex offenders

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of Public Safety offered rewards of as much as $3,000 Wednesday for information leading to the capture of two fugitive sex offenders who have been added to the state’s 10 Most Wanted List.

Marcus Lee Torres, 39, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a parole violation.

He’s been sought since January 2020 when he violated the terms of his parole by failing to meet with his parole officer in Amarillo.

He was sentenced in 1998 to 30 years in prison after his conviction in Nolan County on two counts of aggravated sexual assault after two boys, ages 7 and 9, were sexually assaulted.

Henry Anthony Taylor, 52, who, the DPS said, is a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

He’s been sought since April 2020 when he left his last address in San Antonio.

He was convicted in 1993 of rape in Indiana in an incident involving a 17-year-old girl.

In 2012 he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault in the sexual assault of a 54-year-old woman.

He was sentenced to two concurrent eight-year prison sentences.

Torres is 5-foot-7, weighs about 175 pounds and has tattoos on his head, face, neck, left shoulder, back, chest, abdomen, arms, hands and legs.

Taylor is 5-foot-11, weighs about 150 pounds and has tattoos on his chest and upper right arm, and scars on his right forearm, right knee and left leg.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tips must either be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS, through the DPS website, or by clicking the Submit A Tip link in the “About” section of the 10 Most Wanted Facebook page.

