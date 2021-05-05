School leaders of Troy ISD call special meeting to discuss student dress code

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A special meeting was called Tuesday evening at Troy High School to discuss the current dress code and its review process.

The meeting was called after weeks of back and forth discussion when a 6th-grade boy was put on in-school suspension for his hairstyle.

11-year-old Maddox Cozart was told his top knot violated the school’s dress code.

His mom says he is trying to celebrate his African heritage and she says the current policy is both racial and gender-based discrimination. She is pushing for change, although there has been pushback.

″It gives me hope because we’ve has multiple meetings and it felt like we haven’t really been heard, so it’s like maybe they are listening and the public opinion is coming together,” Hope Cozart said.

“I hope other children will be able to freely express themselves no matter their gender or race. This world is changing.”

″I think 95 percent of the community agrees that it does need to be changed, it’s just going about it the right way,” Troy ISD parent, Todd Milton, said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the school board said a committee is being put together to look at the dress code to make any changes they deem necessary.

“If the committee is in agreement and the board is in agreement, I am open to introducing a revised dress code before the end of this school year,” Troy ISD Superintendent, Neil Jeter, said.

The first meeting of that group is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.