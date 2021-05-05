Teenager dies after shooting in Texas mall parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A teenager died after a shooting at the South Plains Mall parking lot Tuesday night in Lubbock.

Police were sent to the parking lot at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They found the seriously injured victim, Christopher Castillo, 18, between the movie theater and a traveling carnival set up on the west side of the mall.

Castillo, who was shot in the chest, was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call Crime Line at 741-1000.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

