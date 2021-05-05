Advertisement

Texas man abandons pet dog at intersection, drives off

Manuel Alberto Soto Jr.
Manuel Alberto Soto Jr.(KWTX)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit in El Paso arrested 31-year-old Manuel Alberto Soto Jr. yesterday in connection to an April 19th incident.

A witness reported seeing a vehicle approach the intersection of Lomita Dr. and Eastland St. shortly after 3 p.m. that afternoon, abandon a Pit-bull mix dog in the middle of the street, and speed off as the dog chased after the vehicle.

After following the vehicle a short distance, the witness returned to the intersection to find the scared dog whining, waiting for her owner to return.

Abandoning an animal in a person’s custody without making reasonable arrangements for assumption of custody by another person is a Class A Misdemeanor in Texas.

Soto was later identified as the offender and charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals/ Abandonment.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $2,000 bond.

