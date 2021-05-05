Advertisement

Three Texas residents die in small plane crash

Three of the four people who died in a small plane crash in Mississippi were Texas residents.
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three people killed in a small plane crash in Mississippi have been identified as residents of Wichita Falls.

Our affiliate in Mississippi reports that the victims have been identified as Louis and Harper Provenza and Anna Calhoun of Wichita Falls.

Gerry Standley of Hattiesburg, Miss. was also killed in that crash.

Authorities say the small airplane crashed into a home in the town of Hattiesburg at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

