Three Texas residents die in small plane crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three people killed in a small plane crash in Mississippi have been identified as residents of Wichita Falls.

Our affiliate in Mississippi reports that the victims have been identified as Louis and Harper Provenza and Anna Calhoun of Wichita Falls.

Gerry Standley of Hattiesburg, Miss. was also killed in that crash.

Authorities say the small airplane crashed into a home in the town of Hattiesburg at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

