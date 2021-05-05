Transgender woman arrested after standoff in local neighborhood indicted

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Justin D. Robison, 40, who was arrested after an hours-long standoff that started on Jan. 26, 2020 in a Harker Heights neighborhood, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging aggravated assault of a public servant.

Robison, whom family members described as a trans woman, was jailed in lieu of $200,000 bond after the arrest.

Robison’s name did not appear on the Bell County Jail’s online roster Wednesday.

The standoff started after officers responded at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2020 to a report of a possible suicide attempt at a home in the 800 block of Olive Lane.

“The person was threatening suicide by police and did fire a shot in the residence,” police Lt. Stephen Miller said in a press release at the time.

The person inside the home fired more shots later as officers cordoned off and secured the area around the home, Miller said.

The standoff ended just after 9 a.m. Jan. 27, 2020 after officers entered the home and located the suspect, he said.

Officers removed several guns from the home.

