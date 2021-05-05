Victim of early-morning shooting at local nightclub identified

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Wednesday identified the victim of a deadly early-morning shooting at a Killeen nightclub as Michael Dequan Sanders, 28.

Officers found Sanders with a gunshot wound after responding just before 3:10 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at Club Legends at 308 South 2nd St.

“Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said, but Sanders died at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

