10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 5.08.21-5.09.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

This weekend, the all new One HOT Music Fest is coming to the Extraco Events Center in Waco. It’s an outdoor celebration of music that makes Texas great. The gates open nightly at 6:00 p.m. and the first performer takes the stage at 7:00 p.m. Shows are all weekend long and you can get your tickets here.

Artist makeover the Downtown Waco Cultural Arts District along Austin Avenue this weekend for Wacotown Chalk + Walk. Starting Saturday morning, over 40 local artists will make the streets, covering 3 city blocks, vibrant with amazing chalk artwork. There is a two-day market, both Saturday and Sunday, with over 100 local businesses from Central Texas and the state.

Shoppers can enjoy exploring treasures at multiple garage sales in Gatesville all in one day at Junk & Disorderly –Gatesville Citywide Garage Sale. Saturday shop starting at 8:00 a.m. and don’t forget about Gatesville Chamber Market Days with lots of local and independent vendors also happening on Saturday in the parking lot of the Historic Cotton Belt Depot Visitors Center.

Central Texas Poets Rejoice! The 13th Annual Tablerock Poetry Festival is on Saturday evening in Salado at the Tablerock Amphitheater. The evening starts with a social reception at 5:00 p.m. followed by poetry readings from honored guests and young guest poets from Salado High School.

The 2nd Annual Dinner & Wild Game Charity Auction for Meals on Wheels is this Saturday night at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson. Feast on venison medallions, wild salmon and much more. In addition to dinner, there will be auction and guests will be boot-scootin’ to Michael Hix and Classix. Funds raised will go toward whittling down the wait list for people needing to be served by Meals on Wheels Waco.

It’s time to celebrate National Train Day on Saturday and the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum is the perfect spot for such a celebration. After all, Temple is the city that trains built. There will be inside and outside festivities for the whole family from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Hit up the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum for “A Night with Holly Tucker!” All proceeds benefit the library & museum. $10 in advance. $15 at the door. $25 for VIP tickets (Meet & Greet, includes 2 beer/wine tickets, hors d’oeuvres, photo op, and Autographed CD’s). Tickets can be purchased here

Opening weekend starts this Saturday at Hawaiian Falls in Waco. Moms get a special offer this weekend - a complimentary day pass to the Hawaiian Falls waterpark(s) Saturday and Sunday.

There is a celebration of music and art this Saturday at the Fly Up Fest in Belton with featured artists from across the state and nation. This event will have live painting, yoga, food and more.

Downtown Hillsboro hosts a free Wine & Photography Art Walk on Saturday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will be four, separate exhibits from local photographers featured as well as artisan wines with food pairings at each location.

