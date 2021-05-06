Advertisement

Baylor promotes Woodson to head men’s tennis coach

Interim Baylor Men's Tennis Coach Michael Woodson
May. 6, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades announced the promotion of Michael Woodson to head coach of the Baylor men’s tennis team on Thursday.

Woodson has served as interim head coach to this point in the 2020-21 season and was previously the associate head coach.

He becomes the 10th head coach in program history.

“Michael has done a tremendous job leading the men’s tennis program as our interim head coach, both on and off the court, and we’re excited to officially name him our head coach,” said Mack Rhoades.

Woodson took over as interim head coach in July 2020. Since then, the Bears won a share of the Big 12 regular-season title and captured the league’s postseason championship. Baylor also earned its first No. 1 national ranking since the end of the 2005 season.

“I first want to congratulate our players on what has been nothing short of a remarkable season. I’m beyond thankful for their love and support as we all have transitioned to different roles and a new dynamic this year,” said Woodson.

