CBP officers in South Texas arrest men with over $3 Million in Heroin

Packages containing nearly 92 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International...
Packages containing nearly 92 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HIDALGO, Texas (KWTX) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested two men, both United States citizens from Pharr, Texas in separate, unrelated incidents after discovering $3,418,000 worth of alleged heroin concealed within the vehicles they were driving when they arrived from Mexico.

“These two significant heroin seizures once again illustrate the effectiveness of our robust enforcement posture at the busiest crossing within our port,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “The ability to detect anomalies within vehicles or with persons is a skill developed with time and experience and this skill enables our officers to advance CBP’s border security mission.”

CBP officers working at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on May 3, 2021 referred a Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 21-year-old man returning from Mexico for a more thorough examination.

Utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment as part of the secondary inspection, officers discovered 15 packages of alleged heroin which weighed 33.7 pounds concealed within the truck.

The drugs are valued at $918,000.

Later that evening, a 19-year-old man driving a Chevy Malibu arrived at the same border crossing and a CBP officer referred him for a secondary inspection which resulted in the discovery 24 packages of alleged heroin weighing 91.93 pounds concealed within the vehicle’s tires.

According to the CBP, the street value on these narcotics is $2,500,000.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the vehicles and arrested the drivers who were ultimately turned over to the custody of agents with Homeland Security Investigations as they continue with the investigations.

