Central Texas teen charged with murder in shooting that left another teenager dead

Christopher James DeLeon, 18, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Christopher James DeLeon, 18, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher James DeLeon, 18, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday after he was arrested on a murder warrant stemming from a shooting in February that left another teen dead.

DeLeon was booked into the jail just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bond had not been set late Thursday morning.

The charge stems from an early-morning shooting on Feb. 24 in the 1800 block of East French Avenue in Temple that claimed the life of Claire Hernandez, 19.

DeLeon was arrested at the scene of the shooting in February, but was free when the warrant was issued Wednesday.

Bell County deputies arrested him.

