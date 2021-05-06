Cold front eventually moves in and eventually brings rain

Cold front season is coming to a close in Central Texas. Once we get to late-April and May, the cold fronts that move through the United States either don’t have a ton of colder air behind them (because they move in from the Pacific and not Canada), or because warm air building from the south starts to prevent fronts from reaching our area. We are expecting at least one cold front to move in early next week but exactly when the front will arrive and how far into Texas it’ll get before stalling out. We’ll either have a cold front arriving on Mother’s Day bringing us rain before drying out or we’ll have a cold front arriving Monday that’ll stall and keep rain around. Before the rain arrives, we’ll need to get moisture back into the atmosphere. The dry air that’s been around will stay around through the day today. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s will steadily warm into the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant all day long. We’ll see a bunch of sunshine tomorrow too but south winds may gust to near 25 MPH at times and that’ll help to pull Gulf moisture back into the atmosphere. You’ll notice a few clouds Friday and you’ll probably notice a little bit of humidity returning, but it’ll still be a phenomenal day with morning temperatures near 60° warming into the mid-80s.

South winds will really increase Saturday and will gust between 25 and 35 MPH throughout the day. The increased south winds will join the humidity to give us a not-so-perfect day. We’re expecting dry conditions but it’ll be mostly cloudy and humid in the morning with a morning temperature in the mid-60s warming into the mid-80s late in the day. Although a storm system will be approaching, the atmosphere remains capped and thunderstorms are not expected locally. A few isolated storms could bubble up well west of our area late Saturday afternoon. If these storms manage to form, they’ll potentially sneak into the area after sunset. Storms will be weakening as they move eastward. They should dissipate before entering into the area but may impact cities and towns west of I-35. Rain chances are only near 10% but are worth watching.

Now for the coin-flip of a Mother’s Day forecast. The storm system bringing us Saturday’s gusty weather will either do one of two things: the low will surge eastward or it’ll more gradually move east-southeast. How quickly the low moves east determines where the attached cold front will go and that’ll determine the type of weather we’ll see to close the weekend and start next week. If the low surges east, Mother’s Day will be partly-to-mostly cloudy, likely dry, humid, and hot with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front would then ease into the area Monday and likely stall out across Central Texas giving us continued rain chances Monday into Wednesday as another system arrives. If the area of low pressure moves more slowly, the cold front arrives locally Sunday afternoon likely sparking showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, some of which would be strong. The earlier arrival of the front would allow the front to stall far enough away to give us dry weather Monday. Just like with the other possibility, we’re expecting another storm system to move in Tuesday and Wednesday and increase the rain chances mid-week. We’re currently leaning toward the dry Mother’s Day but that could change. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s should warm into the upper 80s. Rain chances are near 30% but will be adjusted up or down soon. We’ll know a lot more about Sunday’s weather tomorrow. Keep checking back in with us for more.

