Driver in Texas injured after crashing into 10-foot alligator

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A motorist in Southeast Texas suffered minor injuries after colliding with a 10-foot alligator.

We are “adding to the list of things not commonly seen while on patrol,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the Facebook post.

Deputies said the wreck happened early Thursday morning on the on the Grand Parkway.

The alligator was killed in the wreck. The driver was injured when the vehicle’s airbags deployed.

A 10-foot alligator was killed after a motorist collided with it in Southeast Texas. (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

