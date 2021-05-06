Advertisement

Former NFL star helps fire up students preparing for STAAR exam at school he attended

Students were excited by the video from Derrick Johnson, the Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time leading tackler, who retired after 13 years in the NFL.(Courtesy photo)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of the most celebrated athletes to graduate from the Waco ISD took time to make a difference off the field by encouraging the students at the middle school he attended to do their best on this week’s STAAR exam.

Derrick Johnson, the Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time leading tackler, who retired after 13 years in the NFL, attended Waco’s G.W. Carver Middle School from 1994-1995, where his mom was a teacher for more than three decades.

He graduated in 2001 from Waco High School and played football at the University of Texas before entering the NFL.

This week the four-time Pro Bowler and first-round draft pick sent a video back to Caver for teachers to play in classrooms as the students prepared to tackle the standardized state test.

“Carver, what is up? This is Derrick Johnson.  I’m actually from Waco, a few of you know that,” Johnson said in the video.

“My mom taught at Carver forever, literally forever.  I went to sixth grade at Carver.”

“I tell you what, just to get on here to motivate you guys to do your best on this STAAR test,” Johnson said.

“I mean if you can focus and do your best anything is possible.  Anything is possible!

Carver Principal Dr.  Isaac Carrier said the students were excited to see the video with a star who once sat in their seats.

“G.W. Carver is a special place that has produced teachers, doctors, lawyers and even professional athletes.   The message Mr. Johnson sent is appreciated and reflects the type of support we receive from former students and our current community,” Carrier said.

“I thank him immensely for taking a moment to let our school now that he supports us and I’m certain our students and staff are inspired by his selfless gesture.”

Johnson ended the video with a call for the kids to have no fear and to conquer.

“Remember we are all in this together,” Johnson said. “We are rooting for you guys. Let’s go get it.”

Carver’s eighth graders started the test Thursday.

