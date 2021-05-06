Former Selena band member looks back on a legacy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - “Como La Flor” is a song people listen to around the world almost three decades after its release.

One of the song’s composers is from Laredo, and KGNS got an exclusive look at one of his recording sessions, just in time as the second part of the Netflix “Selena” series premiered.

A former member of Selena y Los Dinos, Pete Astudillo co-wrote some of Selena’s most famous hits like Como La Flor, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom and Amor Prohibido.

He’s still writing and recording, and he doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.

Writing more than 100 songs in his career, now working on a pandemic-themed song called “Separaditos.”

Astudillo got his start in his hometown with fellow Laredoan Joe Ojeda, forming the band Los Bad Boyz.

”There were at least three or four times where Joe and I said, ‘no, it’s not worth it. It’s too much of a problem. It’s a pain,’” Astudillo said.

But then one night when they were playing at a flea market, a local DJ, The Bird El Locutor #2, discovered them and soon they would be playing with Selena Quintanilla by 1989.

”There’s luck sometimes, and sometimes lightning strikes. We were at the right time, at the right place, at the right moment, and everything kind of clicked. One night changed our lives forever, one night in Laredo. It’s not one night in Miami. It’s one night in Laredo.”

The first song Astudillo co-wrote for Selena was “Besitos.”

Eventually, he would write one last song for Selena, not for her to perform but instead in her and his mother’s honor.

Joe Ojeda and Selena’s brother A.B. Quintanilla also co-wrote the song, which is Pete’s favorite out of all of them.

“We’re all going to unfortunately have loss in our lives in different ways, but it was for my mother, for Selena and at the end of the day for all our fans,” Astudillo said. “I didn’t have to fake it. I was writing what I felt, writing what was in my heart, which is what I try to do, but that one was extremely, extremely personal.”

Astudillo says he wants the person hearing the song to imagine that it was written for them.

”We are part of many celebrations -- any quinceanera, wedding, or birthday party or carne asada, at some point Selena’s music is going to come out, and everybody’s going to dance, and we’re always going to be a part of that.”

More than three decades after playing at flea markets, backyard parties, mariachi contests and eventually sold-out venues across the U.S., Astudillo hasn’t put the pen or the microphone down.

”I can’t sing forever, but God willing, I can write until the day I’m no longer here.”

Astudillo helped put Laredo on the map, and in fact, one of the episodes in the “Selena” series showcases his and Joe Ojeda’s beginning days in the Gateway City.

He wants to encourage other artists to never give up and once that opportunity comes like it did for him, be ready to take it.

Astudillo played himself in the 1997 “Selena” movie, a role that he had to actually audition for.

He will be releasing new music in the coming weeks. To follow along, you can find him on Facebook here or on Instagram at @pete_astudillo.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.