Advertisement

Hawk perches on woman’s arm after she saved it from swimming pool

By WMUR Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, N.H. (WMUR) - It was a long goodbye recorded on camera for a New Hampshire woman and a hawk she had saved from her swimming pool.

“Hi there, little guy,” Cortnie Langley is heard saying to the hawk. “I know, I’m going to try and help you get out. Just don’t kill me, OK? We’re gonna do this together.”

At first, Langley wasn’t sure what to do.

She tried using sticks, but they weren’t strong enough. Eventually, Langely gathered her courage and grabbed the raptor barehanded.

“After I saw his head go under once or twice, I knew I had to, you know, pull him out of there,” she said. “So thankfully, I was able to get him out of my hands.”

Then came the standoff after the hawk decided to perch for a while on her arm.

“I’m not quite sure where to go from here. You’re out and you’re safe. You’re good. Please fly away,” she said to the hawk.

She even tried putting the hawk on a rock, but it wouldn’t budge.

“OK. You want to stay on me? Do you like me or something?”

Langley, a scientist, loves animals. Her family even opened a farm in the area. This experience, however, was, as she described, the “wildest thing” she’s done.

“We are currently on minute 10 and I’m shaking so bad. And this guy will not leave. He’s still on my arm,” she said in the video.

After 20 minutes, the hawk finally decided to soar away.

Langley said she’d do it again.

“So, I’m just grateful that I was here, right time, right place,” Langley said. “And I definitely would do it again if I had to.”

She said maybe she and the young hawk had a special connection because she is eight months pregnant and saving another family’s young one.

Copyright 2021 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local elementary school student ended up in the emergency room Tuesday after a rattlesnake...
Rattlesnake bites child on foot on playground of local elementary school
Justin Seeger, 45, was in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday morning.
Central Texas man snared in online teen sex sting faces list of charges
File Photo
Texas Senate approves permit-less carry of a handgun in Texas
Marcus Lee Torres (left) and Henry Anthony Taylor (right).
Rewards of as much as $3,000 offered for information leading to capture of 2 fugitive Texas sex offenders
A shooting in the parking lot of a Lubbock mall left a teenager dead.
Teenager dies after shooting in Texas mall parking lot

Latest News

Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning found the driver of the...
Local officers respond to report of traffic crash, find driver dead of a gunshot wound
FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a...
NY: Broadband companies paid for 8.5 million fake net neutrality comments
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Support grows for IP waiver on virus vaccines; snags remain