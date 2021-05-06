La Vega freshman shows her toughness on and off the track
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - You have to be tough to run track. La Vega freshman Kiyleyah Parr is as tough as they come.
She had a successful year on the varsity basketball team and has qualified for the state track meet. But her freshman year hasn’t been easy, she lost two family members to COVID-19.
First her grandma, and then a month later her grandpa.
On Thursday, she’ll try to earn a state ring with them in mind.
