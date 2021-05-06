Local college signs agreement with Justice Dept. to improve access for disabled students

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Central Texas College in Killeen signed an agreement Thursday with the U.S. Justice Department to improve access for disabled students including veterans.

“College students, including returning service members, should not face barriers in education due to their disabilities,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“The Civil Rights Division is committed to enforcing the rights of all students with disabilities, many of whom are veterans who have made great sacrifices while serving our country.”

The Justice Department also signed an agreement Thursday with Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, Va.

The two schools agreed to remove barriers to accessibility in classrooms, dorms, libraries, technology centers and recreational facilities.

The schools must make modifications to ensure parking areas, building entrances, restrooms, service counters, drinking fountains and routes in and to buildings are accessible to the disabled.

They must also ensure that assembly areas such as auditoriums have wheelchair and companion seating and must come up with a plan to make sidewalks and curb cuts navigable.

“Protecting the rights of veterans and students with disabilities is a priority in this district,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley Hoff for the Western District of Texas. "

“We remain committed to ensuring that educational facilities are accessible to service members and Texans with disabilities.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.