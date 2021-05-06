Advertisement

Local college signs agreement with Justice Dept. to improve access for disabled students

Central Texas College in Killeen signed an agreement Thursday with the U.S. Justice Department...
Central Texas College in Killeen signed an agreement Thursday with the U.S. Justice Department to improve access for disabled students including veterans. (CTC photo/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Central Texas College in Killeen signed an agreement Thursday with the U.S. Justice Department to improve access for disabled students including veterans.

“College students, including returning service members, should not face barriers in education due to their disabilities,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“The Civil Rights Division is committed to enforcing the rights of all students with disabilities, many of whom are veterans who have made great sacrifices while serving our country.”

The Justice Department also signed an agreement Thursday with Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, Va.

The two schools agreed to remove barriers to accessibility in classrooms, dorms, libraries, technology centers and recreational facilities.

The schools must make modifications to ensure parking areas, building entrances, restrooms, service counters, drinking fountains and routes in and to buildings are accessible to the disabled.

They must also ensure that assembly areas such as auditoriums have wheelchair and companion seating and must come up with a plan to make sidewalks and curb cuts navigable.

“Protecting the rights of veterans and students with disabilities is a priority in this district,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley Hoff for the Western District of Texas. "

“We remain committed to ensuring that educational facilities are accessible to service members and Texans with disabilities.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local elementary school student ended up in the emergency room Tuesday after a rattlesnake...
Rattlesnake bites child on foot on playground of local elementary school
Justin Seeger, 45, was in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday morning.
Central Texas man snared in online teen sex sting faces list of charges
File Photo
Texas Senate approves permit-less carry of a handgun in Texas
Marcus Lee Torres (left) and Henry Anthony Taylor (right).
Rewards of as much as $3,000 offered for information leading to capture of 2 fugitive Texas sex offenders
A shooting in the parking lot of a Lubbock mall left a teenager dead.
Teenager dies after shooting in Texas mall parking lot

Latest News

Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning found the driver of the...
Local officers respond to report of traffic crash, find driver dead of a gunshot wound
FILE - In this July 9, 2013 file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign...
Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes, add staff
A woman died and several other people were injured early Thursday when a car slammed into a...
Car strikes crowd outside restaurant in Texas suburb; one dead, others injured
ERCOT"s control room.
ERCOT expects record-breaking demand for electricity this summer in Texas