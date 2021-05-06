Advertisement

Local officers respond to report of traffic crash, find driver dead of a gunshot wound

Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning found the driver of the...
Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning found the driver of the vehicle dead of a gunshot wound.(Hewitt Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning on North Hewitt Drive found the driver of the vehicle dead of a gunshot wound.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the single-vehicle accident just before 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Hewitt Drive, near the Chopsticks restaurant.

They found the driver dead of a gunshot wound to the upper portion of the body, police said in a Facebook post.

The driver’s name was not immediately released.

“The preliminary investigation has shown that there were no other persons present or near the deceased person at the time of this incident and a handgun was recovered at the scene,” police said.

“There is no danger to the public at this time and our investigation continues.”

